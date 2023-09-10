McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.29. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $328.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth $950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

