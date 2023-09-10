Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

