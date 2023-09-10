Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,088,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,897,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

