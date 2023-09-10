Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

