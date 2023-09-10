Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.