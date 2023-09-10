Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. Etsy has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

