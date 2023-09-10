GitLab’s (GTLB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

