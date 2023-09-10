Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRME. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

PRME opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,928 shares of company stock worth $1,332,210. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 415,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 124.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,963 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

