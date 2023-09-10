B. Riley Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.27. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.