America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.