Bank of America Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $204.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

