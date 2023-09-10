Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.29. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

