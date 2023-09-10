Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CARM opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 32.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

