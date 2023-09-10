Chord Energy’s (CHRD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $221.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.68. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $167.81.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,950 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

