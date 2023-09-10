Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

