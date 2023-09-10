TD Securities Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

