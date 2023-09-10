Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

