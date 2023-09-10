Craig Hallum Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

