MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,769 shares of company stock worth $7,579,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

