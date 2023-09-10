Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

