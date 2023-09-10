The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $43.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

