Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.59. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

