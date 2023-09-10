Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

