Argus Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $580.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.