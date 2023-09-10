Argus Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $580.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

