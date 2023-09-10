BMO Capital Markets Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

