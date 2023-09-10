Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
