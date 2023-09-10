BMO Capital Markets Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

TSE:MFI opened at C$27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.62. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. Company insiders own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

