Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
