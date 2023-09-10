Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

