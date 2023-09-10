Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

AIP opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. Research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $114,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,272 shares of company stock worth $347,199. Insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,794 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 178,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

