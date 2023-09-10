Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,439,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.