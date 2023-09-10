Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

PDCO opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

