Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

