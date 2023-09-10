NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $166,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NICE by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.2% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 194,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

