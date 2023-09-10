Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

