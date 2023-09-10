PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. Analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

