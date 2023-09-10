SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $240.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

