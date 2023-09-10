Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $518,334,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.