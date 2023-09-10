Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

