Real Good Food’s (RGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Real Good Food has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.68.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at $947,103.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,109 shares of company stock worth $990,763. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

