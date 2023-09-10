Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

