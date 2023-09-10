StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

