Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TTD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

