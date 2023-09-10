TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Ryan D. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 87,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

