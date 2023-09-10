Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

