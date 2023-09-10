Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $67.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.