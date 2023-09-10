Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.29) EPS.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $1,139.60.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,891.14% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aditxt will post -235.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

In other news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $691,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,424.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

