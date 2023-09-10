Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.68. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

