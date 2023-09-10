Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

VSAT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Viasat has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

