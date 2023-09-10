XPO (NYSE:XPO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in XPO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

